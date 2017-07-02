Rank-And-File House Republicans Say August Recess Should Be Cancelled

A number of House Republicans are re-upping their call to cancel August recess, saying there is simply too much work they need to get done.

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs wrote a letter to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan saying there are too many priorities they need to tackle before they can go back to their districts.

“During the 2016 elections, President Trump and Republican candidates running for the House and Senate promised the American people that with unified Republican government we could achieve many of the policy priorities that have been mere wishes for the last several years,” the letter reads according to Fox News.

According to Biggs and the other 11 lawmakers who signed onto the letter, Republicans need to ensure they make good on the promises they made to voters if they want to keep the majority,

“If we can’t get our work done, we shouldn’t be going on recess,” Colorado Rep. Ken Buck said in a statement. “Leaving for August recess before we’ve completed our appropriations bills and tax reform will fail to boost our economy and imperil the people’s trust in Republican governance.”

Members of the lower chamber aren’t the only ones contemplating canceling their breaks.

Ten GOP senators recently wrote to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calling for members to stay in session to work on health care and tax reform.

