Politics
Donald Trump, Jr., son of Donald Trump, speaks on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on July 19, 2016. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)   Donald Trump, Jr., son of Donald Trump, speaks on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on July 19, 2016. (Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)   

Trump Jr. Puts Chuck Todd On Blast For Not Asking Bernie About FBI Investigation

Photo of Katie Jerkovich
Katie Jerkovich
2:40 PM 07/04/2017

Donald Trump Jr. responded Tuesday morning to Chuck Todd by criticizing the NBC host for not asking Sen. Bernie Sanders about an FBI investigation involving his wife during a recent interview.

Todd had tweeted that his calls for decency in politics do not equal media bias. (RELATED: Watch Chuck Todd Ask Bernie Sanders Zero Questions About Being Under FBI Investigation)

“I would say the saddest evidence of bias was from you not asking Bernie [Sanders] about the FBI bank fraud investigation. Ponder that!!! #fakenews,” Trump Jr. tweeted Tuesday. (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Trolls Democrats After They Lose In Georgia)

Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool - RTSWHUQ

Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool – RTSWHUQ

 

In a recent “Meet the Press” interview, Todd failed to ask Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders about how he and Jane Sanders are the subject of a FBI investigation into allegations of bank fraud from when Sanders wife was the president of Burlington College.

“Saddest reactions I’ve received are those folks who mistake calls for decency in our discourse as some sort of evidence of bias. Ponder that,” the “Meet The Press” host tweeted Sunday, following multiple tweets by the president against the “Fake and Fraudulent News Media.”

Tags: Chuck Todd, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr.
  Show comments