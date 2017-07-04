Trump Jr. Puts Chuck Todd On Blast For Not Asking Bernie About FBI Investigation

Donald Trump Jr. responded Tuesday morning to Chuck Todd by criticizing the NBC host for not asking Sen. Bernie Sanders about an FBI investigation involving his wife during a recent interview.

Todd had tweeted that his calls for decency in politics do not equal media bias.

"I would say the saddest evidence of bias was from you not asking Bernie [Sanders] about the FBI bank fraud investigation. Ponder that!!! #fakenews," Trump Jr. tweeted Tuesday.

In a recent “Meet the Press” interview, Todd failed to ask Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders about how he and Jane Sanders are the subject of a FBI investigation into allegations of bank fraud from when Sanders wife was the president of Burlington College.

“Saddest reactions I’ve received are those folks who mistake calls for decency in our discourse as some sort of evidence of bias. Ponder that,” the “Meet The Press” host tweeted Sunday, following multiple tweets by the president against the “Fake and Fraudulent News Media.”

