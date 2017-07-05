Senators Complain They Don’t Know What The Words In The Constitution Mean

Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi said that several U.S. senators complained they couldn’t understand the words in the Constitution in a Tuesday interview.

The daughter to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelos filmed several senators, former presidents, and other officials reciting the Constitution for her upcoming documentary, “The Words That Built America.”

“A lot of the senators complained that they didn’t know what the words [in the Constitution] meant,” Pelosi said, according to AXIOS. “Let’s face it: the words are dated. Not to Ted Cruz. To him, it’s poetry. He just went for it.”

Cruz’s 2012 Senate run centered on “upholding the rule of law and preserving the Constitution,” according to the campaign’s website.

The report didn’t list the senators that read the constitution, but the promotional video published by HBO show’s Sens. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Tim Scott of South Carolina, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, John McCain of Arizona, Ted Cruz of Texas, Kamala Harris of California, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Pelosi also told AXIOS that Speaker of the House Paul Ryan was her two sons’ favorite speaker of the house, an awkward revelation given the fact that her mother carried the gavel before Republicans gained control of the lower chamber of Congress.

The filmmaker has a history working with high-profile politicians. She worked as a producer for NBC on George W. Bush’s campaign plane and worked with HBO ten other times on politics-related projects.

