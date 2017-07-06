CNN’s Jim Acosta Tries To Flip Script, Calls Trump Presser ‘Fake News Conference’ [VIDEO]

CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta tried using President Donald Trump’s words against him Thursday, calling his Poland presser a “fake news conference” while on “New Day.”

Trump was in Poland Thursday to give a speech centered on NATO and the history of Poland’s alliance with the U.S. Trump held a joint press conference before the speech with President Andrzej Duda to answer preliminary questions from the media.

Acosta took issue with the fact that Trump picked a “friendly” American reporter for his first question on a foreign trip.

“For the president to go off on CNN as ‘fake news,’ to me just made this entire spectacle seem like a fake news conference,” he said. “I think the conservative media was being used here.”

WATCH:

Acosta called out Trump’s characterization of former President Barack Obama and his handling of the Russian hack. Trump said “three or four” intelligence agencies confirmed the Russian hack.

Acosta thought the number was far too low, and pushed the false narrative that 17 intelligence agencies confirmed the hack.

“The other thing that was ‘fake news’ coming from President Trump is when he said, well, I keep hearing it’s 17 intelligence agencies that say Russia meddled in the election, I think it’s only three or four,” said Acosta. “Where does that number come from? Where does this ‘three or four’ number come from,” he asked.

CNN has been under fire the last several weeks. The outlet retracted a story on Trump’s ties to Russia, forced three reporters to resign, saw producers Jimmy Carr and John Bonifield embarrass the network and mock the American public, while admitting their coverage was more about ratings than news.

