Freshman Dem To Run For Senate After Just Winning House Seat

Freshman Rep. Jacky Rosen of Nevada formally announced Thursday that she plans to run for Senate against Republican Sen. Dean Heller.

The representative has only been at her current post for six months, but that hasn’t stopped her from throwing her hat into the ring against a first-term Republican senator who made news by opposing the Senate health care measure in June. Rosen already has a strong ally in former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid.

“With a majority of just two in the Senate, President Trump couldn’t possibly succeed with his hateful far-right agenda without the support of Senator Dean Heller,” Rosen said in her campaign announcement.

“Already this year, Senator Heller has been a deciding vote to confirm President Trump’s deeply unqualified Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, to allow states to defund Planned Parenthood clinics, and to let internet providers sell your data to the highest bidder without your consent,” Rosen said. “And for years, Senator Heller has been voting over and over again to slash Medicaid funding and repeal the Affordable Care Act instead of working to fix it. Our voices are not being represented.”

Heller is widely considered to be the most vulnerable Republican senator on the map in 2018, and Sen. Ted Cruz is allegedly the second most vulnerable, according to the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics. The Nevada senator was appointed in 2011 and eked out a win in 2012, a year in which Republican candidates generally represented well.

Heller campaign spokesman Tommy Ferraro was quick to point out that the eager Democrat continues to be supported by the local political heavyweight Harry Reid.

“Thought Nevada was free of Harry Reid? Think again,” Ferraro told Morning Consult.

