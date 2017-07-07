John Podesta Goes Off On ‘Whack Job’ Trump In Twitter Tirade

John Podesta called President Trump a “whack job” on Friday after the Republican accused the former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman of refusing to hand over a hacked Democratic National Committee computer server to the FBI and CIA.

There’s one problem with the claim, as Podesta noted on Twitter.

“I had nothing to do with the DNC,” he wrote.

Podesta was responding to Trump’s claim that “everyone” at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany was talking about Podesta and his alleged refusal to give the DNC server to the FBI and CIA.

But Trump appeared to conflate two separate email hacks — one against Podesta’s Gmail account and the other of DNC officials. Emails stolen in those hacks were published by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign. The CIA, National Security Agency, FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence have all said that Russia was behind the email hacks.

The DNC has refused to turn its servers over to U.S. officials.

Podesta posted his response to Trump from West Virginia, where he is road-tripping with his wife.

He then urged Trump to “get a grip.”

He continued:

Follow Chuck on Twitter