Trump Says Leaders At G20 Discussed Podesta’s Refusal To Turn Over DNC Email Server

President Donald Trump, who is in Germany for the G20 summit, said “everyone” there is talking about former Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s refusal to turn over a Democratic National Committee (DNC) email server after it got hacked.

Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

Trump’s comments come days after Podesta distanced himself from the DNC and said it was the fault of the FBI that the server was never turned over.

“If anything its on the FBI that didn’t come forward and really inform the DNC about what was going until ong after essentially the horse was out of the barn door,” Podesta said during the Fox News interview.

DNC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson reiterated Podesta’s argument in a Friday tweet. She pointed out that Podesta never led the DNC, implying he would not have been responsible for coordinating with intelligence agencies investigating the Russian hacking of the organization.

1) Podesta never ran the DNC. 2) DNC worked with FBI to kick out Russians. Worked with DHS. 3) Putin make you tweet this before mtg? https://t.co/0IUEYpSpgQ — Adrienne Watson (@Adrienne_DNC) July 7, 2017

Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday in what was the two leaders’ first face-to-face meeting since Trump took office.

Follow Jack on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].