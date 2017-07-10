Politics
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer   French President Emmanuel Macron attends a press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer   

Macron Angers His Fans With G20 Africa Speech [VIDEO]

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
4:09 PM 07/10/2017

French president Emmanuel Macron angered fans with his weekend speech at the G20 Summit that suggested Africa has “civilizational” problems which might be related to women having “7 or 8” kids.

The full quote shows that the comment about “7 or 8” kids was just one of many “challenges” Macron attributes to Africa.

“The challenge of Africa is completely different, it is much deeper. It is civilizational today,” Macron said, according to one English translation. “Failing states, complex democratic transitions, the demographic transition…One of the essential challenges of Africa…one of the eight countries, that today has seven or eight children born to each woman.”

Macron was considered to be the “centrist” candidate as compared to “far-right” challenger Marine Le Pen. However, many are latching on to his comments about “civilizational” and “7 or 8 kids” as a reason to reconsider if Macron is really as “centrist” as they once believed.

Follow Amber on Twitter

Tags: Emmanuel Macron, G20
  Show comments