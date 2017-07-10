Trump’s FBI Pick Pulled In Nearly $10 Million In Private Practice

Christopher Wray, President Donald Trump’s nominee to succeed James Comey as FBI director, earned $9.2 million in his annual partnership share, according to financial disclosure documents he filed with the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Wray has been a partner at King & Spalding since he left government service in 2005. Prior to entering private practice, he was assistant attorney general for the criminal division at the Department of Justice.

He expects to collect a partnership distribution of $888,000 on July 17, and will collect another $815,000 if he is not confirmed before the end of July, according to the documents.

The forms also show that Wray provided legal services to some of the largest corporations in the country, including Chevron, Wells Fargo & Co., Johnson & Johnson, and Georgia-Pacific Co. His associations with these entities could create the appearance of a conflict of interest, raising the prospect that Wray may have to recuse himself from investigations involving these companies.

He also provided legal services for four unnamed companies, whose names cannot be disclosed because they are the subject of non-public investigations or because they are subject to confidentiality rules of particular jurisdictions.

Wray’s confirmation hearings begin Wednesday.

