Hillary Clinton is on Twitter advertising “nasty woman” t-shirts where proceeds from the sales go to Planned Parenthood.

The shirts are being sold by TBS, the network that hosts “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” a political comedy show.

“Support Samantha Bee & Planned Parenthood & buy a Nasty Woman t-shirt!” Clinton wrote next to a photo of her holding the black “nasty woman” shirt.

Support Samantha Bee & Planned Parenthood & buy a Nasty Woman t-shirt!https://t.co/I9qd3M3cFq pic.twitter.com/XDpBcFqF7k

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 11, 2017

The “nasty woman” phrase was popularized when then-candidate Donald Trump referred to Clinton as a “nasty woman” during one of the presidential debates.

Samantha Bee thanked Clinton for her support in selling the t-shirts.

Interestingly, in a profile of “Full Frontal” in Vanity Fair last week, the producer of the show claimed that it is not correct to call the show liberal.

“I think you’ll find a lot of our values reflect left of center rather than right of center, but to characterize us as partisan or liberal is lazy and it’s just something that people do who don’t watch the show,” producer Jo Miller claimed. “And I think it’s also galvanized by the right wing trolls who do hate us, and want a clickbait narrative.”

