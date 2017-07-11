Scarborough Rips Don Jr. Over Tweet, ‘Guess It Runs In The Family’ [VIDEO]

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough went after Donald Trump Jr. Tuesday for tweeting about his meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, saying, “how stupid of Don Junior. I mean I guess it runs in the family.”

Scarborough said Trump Jr. put himself in a legal bind by tweeting following information released by The New York Times Monday. In the article, The Times asserts that Trump Jr. met Veselnitskaya to receive damaging information about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. did not disclose the meeting to government officials until recently.

“This time yesterday morning everyone knew he was clearly in legal jeopardy,” said Scarborough.

“He goes up on Twitter again yesterday only to be undercut by the New York Times last night because inside his own White House, inside his own administration are leaking on him.”

Veselnitskaya has maintained she has never worked for the Russian government, and says she never had the Clinton information the Trump campaign was seeking.

Trump Jr. has hired criminal defense attorney Alan Futerfas from New York to defend him.

