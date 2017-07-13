Maine Democrat Apologizes After Calling Trump A ‘F*cking Pu**y’

Maine Democratic state Rep. Scott Hamann has apologized for his Facebook rant Tuesday where he threatened to harm President Donald Trump.

Hamann apologized in a written statement to Bangor Daily News Wednesday after facing national backlash for his vulgar Facebook post. He accused Trump of being “anti-American,” and an “admitted rapist” who was “installed by the Russians”

“I regret my impulsive decision to post something aggressively sarcastic and inappropriate in a Facebook exchange with a childhood friend,” Hamann wrote in his statement. “While the tone of the post was born out of frustration with the vile language currently surrounding politics, I should not have responded with the same language. This is not language I typically use, it does not reflect my personal values, and while misguided, it was intended to make a visceral point about the devolving political discourse in America.”

Radio host Keith Hanson first circulated Hamann’s comments on Facebook and reached out to Hamann about his posts. “If anything negative comes from your attack on my employment, my attorney will be in touch,” Hamann wrote. “Cease and desist.” (RELATED: Maine Democratic Rep Makes Physical Threat Against ‘Pu**y’ Trump)

Threatening the president is a crime. The Secret Service is reportedly aware of the post and is looking into it. The Secret Service cannot comment about the opening of an investigation.

Maine GOP Chairwoman Demi Kouzounas has called for Hamann to resign.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the level of revulsion I feel after reading Representative Scott Hamann’s recent tirade that has come to light,” Kouzounas said in a statement. “Perhaps the most alarming aspect of this tirade is an implied death threat against our president.”

Maine Democrats also condemn Hamann’s statements saying they were unacceptable and do not represent the values of the democratic party.

“The Maine Democratic Party does not condone this kind of discourse – period,” Maine Democratic Party Chairman Phil Bartlett said in a prepared statement. “Rep. Hamann’s comments were unacceptable and do not represent our values as a party. He has rightly apologized for them and removed the post.”

