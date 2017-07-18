Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan is wondering what former national security adviser Susan Rice may be hiding after she postponed her testimony on the unmasking of Trump associates.

Rice was originally set to testify in front of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Tuesday.

Jordan, who is a member of that committee, said last week that he was looking forward to the testimony because “the American people want to get the truth on all these issues.” (VIDEO: Rep. Jordan: Susan Rice Testimony Is An Opportunity To Get The Truth)

After learning of the hearing being postponed, Jordan told The Daily Caller, “It is important that Susan Rice testify before Congress without any further delay.”

“I’m beginning to wonder if she has something to hide,” he said.

Rice, the national security adviser under Obama, was going to be asked questions about reports that she requested the unmasking of Trump campaign associates.

“Some have said that [Rice] was the individual who abdicated her responsibility and unmasked the identities of the President’s campaign staff to the media,” Rep. Jordan said. “If this is the case, she needs to answer our questions as to why she did so.”

“We know she wasn’t honest with the American people in the aftermath of the Benghazi tragedy, and we need to know whether she’s being honest with us now,” Jordan stated, referring to Rice’s insistence in 2012 that the Benghazi attack was the result of a YouTube video.

