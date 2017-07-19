Ted Cruz Explains How To Get A ‘Win Win’ On Health Care [VIDEO]

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz gave a health care update near the steps of the Capitol Building Wednesday, and remained convinced that there was no going back on repealing Obamacare.

“Failure is not an option,” he said. Republicans must deliver on their seven-year promise to “repeal the disaster that is Obamacare,” but their efforts have failed thus far in the Senate, he said.

Cruz cited a Department of Health And Human Services analysis showing his “Consumer Freedom Amendment” to reduce costs and increase enrollment. He said the key is to lower premiums through increased competition and consumer freedom.

The amendment would also allow insurers to sell plans that are not in compliance with Obamacare mandates and regulations. Cruz believes that by repealing Obamacare mandates, prices will drop, and over 2 million additional people would receive coverage.

“That is how you get a win-win. Fighting for the consumers, fighting for the individuals at homes,” he said.

“Through market forces, through giving consumers the freedom to choose their own health care that’s best for them and their families,” he said.

Cruz’s amendment would establish health savings accounts that “lowers premiums by over $7,000 per year.” The head of Health and Human Services, Dr. Ben Carson, was an outspoken advocate of health savings accounts, before and after his presidential campaign.

