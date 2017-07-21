Spicer Resigns As White House Press Secretary

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned Friday over President Donald Trump’s appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.

Spicer reportedly told Trump he believed Scaramucci’s appointment was a major error after Trump offered him the job at 10 a.m. Friday, according to the NYTimes.

Trump attempted to convince Spicer to stay on as press secretary but he could not be persuaded, The New York Times reported. (RELATED: Trump Ally Scaramucci Expected To Be Named Communications Director)

Scaramucci will be replacing Mike Dubke, who stepped down on May 30. Scaramucci, a New York financier, has been a long time donor to the Republican party but has no communications experience.

This story will continue to develop.

