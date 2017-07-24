The Democratic Party unveiled a “new” messaging campaign Monday called “A Better Deal,” but its core components seem to be borrowed from House Republicans and Hillary Clinton.

In a recent poll, 52 percent of Americans said they believed the Democratic Party doesn’t stand for anything except for being against Trump. In an attempt to remedy the apparent messaging problem, Democrats released “A Better Deal.”

However, just a year or so ago, Speaker Paul Ryan and House Republicans launched a campaign called “A Better Way” that promised Americans a “vision for a confident America.”

“To get American back on track, we have to raise our gaze,” House Republicans promised. “We have to go bold.”

In a New York Times opinion piece explaining the “new” campaign for “A Better Deal,” Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer similarly wrote, “Americans are clamoring for bold changes to our politics and our economy.”

On top of seemingly borrowing the slogan from the Republicans, the Democrats promise three “new policies” to help Americans that sound awfully similar to things Hillary Clinton campaigned on during the 2016 election.

“First, we’re going to increase people’s pay. Second, we’re going to reduce their everyday expenses. And third, we’re going to provide workers with the tools they need for the 21st-century economy,” Schumer wrote about the party’s goals.

As pointed out by America Rising PAC, the three policies that Democratic leaders Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi are selling to advance those goals are repackaged from the Clinton campaign.

First, “A Better Deal” promises tax credits to employers who hire and provide training to apprentices — something Clinton had in her platform in 2015.

On the health care front, “A Better Deal” promises another 2015 Clinton proposal: allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

In 2016, Clinton wrote on her website that she would increase the power of anti-trust regulators to prevent “anti-competitive” behavior, yet another “new policy” promised by “A Better Deal.”

The messaging woes thus continue with an unoriginal campaign full of ideas that helped Democrats lose in 2016.

