Trump Calls Out WaPo For ‘Fake News’

President Donald Trump went on a tweet storm against The Washington Post for what he believes are fabricated facts regarding the administration’s decision to stop arming and training Syrian rebel groups.

The president tweeted Monday night that “The Amazon Washington Post fabricated the facts on my ending massive, dangerous, and wasteful payments to Syrian rebels fighting Assad.”

The Washington Post claimed in a Jan. 19 story that the U.S. program to arm and train Syrian troops was in order to “put pressure on Assad to step aside,” an assertion not corroborated by U.S. military commanders.

The Amazon Washington Post fabricated the facts on my ending massive, dangerous, and wasteful payments to Syrian rebels fighting Assad….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

So many stories about me in the @washingtonpost are Fake News. They are as bad as ratings challenged @CNN. Lobbyist for Amazon and taxes? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Is Fake News Washington Post being used as a lobbyist weapon against Congress to keep Politicians from looking into Amazon no-tax monopoly? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

The president continued his campaign against “Fake News,” calling The Washington Post nothing more than a tool used “as a lobbyist weapon against Congress to keep Politicians from looking into Amazon no-tax monopoly?”

