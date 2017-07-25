The Senate Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena for Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort to testify.

“While we were willing to accommodate Mr. Manafort’s request to cooperate with the committee’s investigation without appearing at Wednesday’s hearing, we were unable to reach an agreement for a voluntary transcribed interview with the Judiciary Committee,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and ranking member Dianne Feinstein said in a statement. “Yesterday evening, a subpoena was issued to compel Mr. Manafort’s participation in Wednesday’s hearing.”

Manafort was present at a June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer who was said to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton’s campaign. The meeting has been under serious scrutiny because of potential ties between the information and the Russian government. Those present at the meeting, including Donald Trump Jr., have denied that they colluded with the Russian government in taking the meeting.

On Monday, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner testified in a closed-door hearing in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“Let me be clear: I did not collude with Russia, nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so,” he said in a public statement after his testimony.

