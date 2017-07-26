RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel urged Americans to pay attention to a scandal involving a Rep. Wasserman Schultz staffer smashing hard drives and trying to flee the country.

As uncovered by The Daily Caller News Foundation’s investigative team, FBI agents recently seized smashed hard drives from the home of Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s IT administrator. Imran Awan has repeatedly tried to retrieve the smashed drives, and on Monday night, he was arrested at Dulles Airport for bank fraud while trying to flee the country to Pakistan. (RELATED: Wasserman Schultz’s IT Aide Arrested At Airport After Transferring $300k To Pakistan From House Office)

McDaniel decried the fact that the story has been largely ignored by the media and the Democrats.

“[Wasserman Schultz] kept him on her staff. He was a taxpayer-funded government employee until yesterday when she finally fired him,” McDaniel said during a Fox Business Network interview on Wednesday. “We need to figure out why he’s under criminal investigation and we’re not hearing that across the country right now.”

“We have to get to the bottom of this, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz has obstructed at every level on something that affects potentially our national security,” she continued. “We are not hearing the Democrats talk about it at all. Where’s Debbie Wasserman Schultz?”

(RELATED: Wasserman Schultz Threatened Police Chief For Gathering Evidence On Her IT Staffer’s Alleged Crimes) Wassermann Schultz refused to fire Imran until Tuesday despite him being a criminal suspect in a cybersecurity probe that alleges he accessed congressional computers without permission. The Florida congresswoman also threatened a police chief with “consequences” if he continued to investigate a laptop that was used by Imran.

WATCH: