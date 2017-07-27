Establishment Media Refuse To Cover House IT Scandal Rocking Democrats

Leading members of the establishment media are ignoring the months-long House IT scandal rocking congressional Democrats, even after the FBI’s investigation into the matter became public, and even after Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s top IT aide was arrested trying to flee to Pakistan after wiring almost $300,000 to the country.

As of Thursday morning, both the New York Times and Wall Street Journal have yet to report on the growing scandal surrounding several IT staffers employed by House Democrats, including Wasserman Schultz’s top IT aide, Imran Awan.

Other establishment media outlets are similarly refusing to tell the public about the growing scandal. MSNBC has given zero on-air coverage to the scandal. ABC News and NBC News’ national broadcasts have similarly given zero coverage to the scandal. CNN’s only on-air coverage of the scandal so far was a brief mention during the 6:00 am ET hour Thursday morning.

As reported by The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Luke Rosiak — who for months has extensively covered the growing scandal — Awan was arrested on Monday as he attempted to flee the country to Pakistan after wiring almost $300,000 to the country. The FBI seized smashed hard drives from Awan’s home as part of the ongoing investigation. (RELATED: FBI Seized Smashed Hard Drives From Wasserman Schultz IT Aide’s Home)

The Pakistani-born Awan attempted to flee the country shortly after Rosiak’s report that he was the subject of an FBI investigation. Awan’s wife, who was also on congressional Democrats’ payroll, previously fled to Pakistan, as first reported by Rosiak.

Awan and members of his family received $4 million from the Democratic congressmen they were working for since 2010. Wasserman Schultz has been especially uncooperative with the probe into her staffers and even threatened the Capitol Police chief for gathering evidence. She refused to fire Awan until after he was arrested, even though Capitol Police had already revoked the Awans’ access to the congressional IT system in February 2017 in relation to a major security breach.

Current House IT aids fear the suspects are blackmailing Democratic members of Congress with their own data, based on the Democratic members’ inexplicable loyalty to the House IT staffers involved in the probe.

Despite the growing scandal, the establishment media has for months done its best to keep the public in the dark. That trend continued this week, even after Rosiak reported the existence of the FBI investigation, and even after Awan — a top Democratic staffer — was arrested trying to flee the country to Pakistan. (RELATED: House Dem IT Suspects Wanted Untraceable Payments — And Sure Enough, Millions Disappeared)

The Washington Post — whose motto is “Democracy dies in darkness” — kept its readers in the dark for months about the growing scandal. The Post published its first article on the House IT scandal Wednesday afternoon, noting Awan’s arrest for bank fraud.

For comparison, Rosiak has written more than 20 news stories on the scandal.

A Continuing DCNF Investigative Group Series