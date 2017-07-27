MSNBC Host Defends Billionaire, Tells Trump ‘Check Yourself’

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle defended billionaire Jeff Bezos on Thursday, saying that he’s “hired thousands of people” and telling President Donald Trump to “check” himself.

Bezos owns both the booming online retail market Amazon and the Washington Post. His holdings have prompted Trump to call out WaPo as “fake news,” saying that they are simply a propaganda tool for Bezos’ business empire. Trump also accused Amazon of not paying their taxes and dodging government regulations.

Ruhle took issue with Trump’s analysis and defended Bezos, saying, “They do pay their taxes. If you want to change the laws then you can. But Amazon 100 percent changes their taxes.”

The TV host warned Trump to back off, Bezos calling Amazon “a great American business” that the president should support.

“If you want to be pro-business and get behind a great big American business, check yourself. It’s Amazon,” Ruhle said.

