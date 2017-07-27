Senate Republicans To Defund Planned Parenthood With ‘Skinny’ Repeal

Senate Republicans intend to defund Planned Parenthood for a year with their skinny Obamacare repeal bill, White House congressional aids and lobbyists announced Thursday afternoon.

GOP Senators are finalizing the contents of the bill in a lunch Thursday after which a vote will be held late Thursday or early Friday to decide Planned Parenthood’s final fate, according to the Hill.

“The so-called skinny repeal would have a devastating impact on health care in this country. Beyond blocking people from coming to Planned Parenthood, it would increase premiums by 20 percent and take away coverage for 16 million people,” said Executive Vice President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America Dawn Laguens.

Democrats may challenge the bill by saying it doesn’t comply with Senate rules on fast-tracking a new measure, but no announcement has yet been made.

It is unclear whether the bill has enough momentum in Congress to pass, but GOP Texas Sen. John Cornyn said he is “quite optimistic” in a radio interview Thursday morning.

If it passes the Senate, the bill will head to the House for a final decision.

