Whatever Is On Imran Awan’s Smashed Hard-Drives Likely Can Be Recovered

Somebody must have thought they were hiding something by smashing those computer hard-drives the FBI recovered from the home of Imran Awan, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s former information technology (IT) aide.

But odds are excellent they were wrong. Whatever was on those hard drives may already have been recovered and read by federal law enforcement authorities.

“It depends on what happens but, even if it is hit with a hammer, it probably doesn’t damage the platters that actually hold the data, which remains recoverable,” said Tom Hakim, engineering supervisor for werecoverdata.com, a New York-based lab that specializes in difficult digital retrieval.

“In most cases, it’s very likely” the information on a smashed hard drive can be recovered, Hakim said, “in two or three days, maybe a week.”

His lab, which does extensive work for law enforcement and Fortune 500 corporations, has also recovered data from disks that were in fires and that had been submerged in water.

That may be very bad news for Pakistani-born Awan. He and his younger brothers, Abid and Jamal, his wife Hina Alvi and his best friend, Rao Abbas, are criminal suspects in a federal investigation first made public in February into abuse of the congressional IT, including the possible transfer of data, emails and files from the offices of dozens of House Democrats.

Imran Awan had worked for Wasserman Schultz — the Florida Democrat who resigned in July 2016 as chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee after its IT system was hacked — since 2005. His relatives and friend had also worked on and off as IT aides, being paid collectively more than $4 million from 2009 to 2016.

All five of the suspects lost access to the congressional IT system in February and all of them but Hina were kept on until she left the country in March. Wasserman Schultz only fired Imran the day after his arrest and appeared prepared to keep paying him in Pakistan had he not been arrested.

In a related development Monday, the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) filed an ethics complaint with Congress against Wasserman Schultz because she kept Imran Awan on her official office payroll for months after his IT access was terminated and his relatives and friends were terminated by other Democrats who employed them as IT aides on a shared basis.

“There is something quite amiss as to why Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz continued to use taxpayer funds to employ former technology staff member, Imran Awan, even months after he was barred from accessing the House’s computer systems and a number of her colleagues severed ties with Awan,” said Matthew Whitaker, FACT’s executive director.

“Since Awan’s arrest last week, Wasserman Schultz has been evasive and unable to answer even basic questions about the nature of Awan’s employment with her office. This only further confirms the urgency of an investigation into her unethical and illegal actions,” Whitaker said in a statement released by the non-profit government ethics watchdog.

Whitaker is a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa.

Also on Monday, Rep. Ron DeSantis, a key member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said “Congress needs to know how this happened and what damage has been done. We have a responsibility to protect the House.”

The Florida Republican said “the possibility that sensitive congressional information was compromised requires Congress to examine this matter.”

DeSantis is chairman of the oversight panel’s subcommittee on national security and a member of its subcommittee on government operations.





