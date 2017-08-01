Mueller Hires Yet Another Democratic Donor

Eight confirmed Democratic donors are now working for special counsel Robert Mueller’s legal team with the new addition of Greg Andres.

Reuters reported that Andres, who most recently worked as white collar defense attorney for the New York firm Davis Polk, will be joining Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.

A search of federal election records shows that Andres has donated at least a total of $3700 to federal Democratic candidates, including $2700 to New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in March 2017.

The Daily Caller previously reported that the seven other Democratic attorneys working with Mueller have donated a little over $60,700 to Democratic campaigns.

Andres, 50, also has another connection to the Democratic Party as his wife, Ronnie Abrams, is a federal judge that was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2011.

Abrams was also reportedly assigned to a case in which a watchdog group is claiming President Trump has violated the Constitution because his hotels do business with foreign governments.

Mueller is a registered Republican. However, his hiring of several Democratic donors has brought him scrutiny from Trump allies and the president himself.

Trump told Fox News in June, “I can say that the people that have been hired are all Hillary Clinton supporters. Some of them worked for Hillary Clinton. I mean the whole thing is ridiculous, if you want to know the truth, from that standpoint.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders has continued to maintain that President Trump does not intend to fire Mueller, but that he continues to retain that right.

The special counsel also reportedly has a close relationship with former FBI director James Comey.

Republican Arizona Rep. Trent Franks said Tuesday that due to this apparent relationship, Mueller “must resign to maintain the integrity of the investigation into alleged Russian ties.”