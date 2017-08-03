CNN’s Cuomo Says Trump Immigration Plan Just ‘Another Pitch To The Base’ [VIDEO]

CNN “New Day” host Chris Cuomo called President Donald Trump’s proposed immigration plan unrealistic Thursday, and questioned if it’s “another pitch to the base.”

“Is this another pitch to the base questioning the promise of America? Questioning our diversity as our strength and defining or redefining who we want to be in this country,” Cuomo asked.

Trump revealed his plans Wednesday to limit legal immigration by half over the next 10 years, from 1 million new immigrants per year to around 500,000. The plan represents the biggest immigration overhaul in the last 50 years.

Senior Washington correspondent for Politico, Anna Palmer, told Cuomo that when the bill fails to reach Trump’s desk, he will lash out blaming Congress and Washington.

“This is another point for him to say, Washington doesn’t work. I’m making my promises. I’m trying to get things done, and once again we need to drain the swamp. Washington is broken,” Palmer said.

