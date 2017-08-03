FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris Thinks Affirmative Action End Is The New Segregation, ‘Reveled’ In ‘Blackness’ As Student

California Senator and oft-speculated Democratic 2020 hopeful Kamala Harris once compared ending affirmative action to bringing back racial segregation.

This news comes on the heels of a report from The New York Times indicating that the Department of Justice may be looking into discrimination against white students via affirmative action in admissions.

This news caused uproar among many progressives, especially in the media. (RELATED: WaPo Journo Sneers: Trump Admin Is Taking Up ‘The Cause Of Oppressed White People’)

In a 2003 profile with SFWeekly discovered Thursday by The Daily Caller, “Kamala’s Karma,” Harris is described talking to a group of African-American voters at a housing project in the San Francisco area.

In the article, Harris is quoted as saying, “I feel the black community is my base,” adding, “I feel comfortable there, with people coming in off the street to check out the headquarters.”

The article then describes a conversation she has with three men.

“Down the street, young men sell drugs, glancing sideways at strangers. Outside the center, Harris talks to three other men who are friends of Jackson,” the SFWeekly states.

The article continues, “She tells them why it is important to vote against Prop. 54, a ballot initiative intended to prevent the state from gathering racial information from Californians. Harris explains that Prop. 54 will undo affirmative action, that it is a step backward toward Plessy v. Ferguson, the infamous 1896 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized segregation. The men listen politely, genuinely interested in what she has to say.”

The initiative referred to in the profile, “Prop. 54,” was a failed California ballot initiative from 2003 called the “Racial Privacy Initiative.”

The purpose of Racial Privacy Initiative would have reportedly “banned the collection of racial information in public education, contracting and employment” in California.

As Harris noted when speaking at the housing project, the proposition, if passed, would have likely ended affirmative action and racial preferences. It was defeated, and a Fox News poll taken at the time showed its only strong supporters were self-identified conservatives and Republicans.

According to Harris, such a measure was comparable to Plessy v. Ferguson, which legalized racial segregation, using the infamous “separate but equal” justification. It was overturned in 1954 by the decision Brown v. Board of Education.

Also in the profile, the writer Peter Byrne states that Harris reveled in “blackness” and homogeneity while an undergraduate student at Howard University.

“Harris attended public schools in Oakland and Montreal (where she studied art). Then it was off to Howard University, a traditionally African-American college in Washington, D.C. She graduated in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics,” he writes.

“During her student years, Harris organized mentor programs for minority youths, demonstrated against apartheid, and pledged a socially significant black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.”

He then adds, “She reveled in the blackness of Howard. ‘Close your eyes and imagine: Every Friday night, 10,000 students get dressed up and go out in the yard of Howard University,’ Harris recently told a youthful audience at a Western Addition church. ‘It is like a promenade, like the mating season. There is a yard filled with thousands of young people who look like you — and they are all college students!'”

Follow Justin on Twitter