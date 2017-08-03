Scarborough Says Acosta’s Words Sounded Like Something Out Of ‘Mein Kampf’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough compared Wednesday’s White House press briefing immigration spat to Hitler’s famous autobiography on “Morning Joe” Thursday.

“Where things seem to really melt down was when Jim Acosta talked, and we’re not, we’re certainly not putting this on Jim Acosta … but when Jim Acosta used the language, that it seems like your polices are trying to engineer racial and ethnic percentages or something, it sure sounded like something that you would read out of like ‘Mein Kampf or something,” Scarborough said.

CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta debated with senior White House adviser Stephen Miller over concerns that the Trump administration would discriminate and try to push social engineering. Acosta raised concerns that immigrants from English speaking countries like Great Britain and Australia would get preferential treatment, while minority communities would be marginalized. Miller shot back, accusing Acosta of ignorance to think that only people from Great Britain and Australia speak English.

Commentary magazine editor and “Morning Joe” panelist John Podhoretz mocked Acosta’s reference to the Statue of Liberty and said, “Having a reporter yammer at a White House official by quoting Emma Lazarus’ poem at the base of the State of Liberty as though that’s the basis for policy, something written in 1883, we’re living in 2017 … it was so obnoxious.”

Scarborough said Acosta’s accusations were “something we would have accused the Serbs of doing back in the 1990’s. At that point it went off the rails.”

Washington Examiner Columnist Tim Carney added, “This is why people hate the press.”

