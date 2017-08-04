‘Cosmopolitan’ Acosta Might Get His Own Show

CNN’s Senior White House Correspondent Jim Acosta might be pushing to get his own show on the network.

An on-air colleague of Acosta said Friday that he thinks the correspondent’s recent antics in the White House press briefing room are likely a sign that he is angling for his own show, The Washington Examiner reports.

Acosta made waves Wednesday on the internet and on national television after he got into a heated exchange with White House adviser Stephen Miller for stereotyping English-speaking immigrants to the U.S. as coming solely from either Australia or Great Britain.

The White House correspondent asked Miller a question regarding the administration’s immigration policy, which turned into a lecture about what Acosta thought should be the U.S. stance on immigration.

“What you’re proposing, or what the president’s proposing here, does not sound like it’s in keeping with American tradition when it comes to immigration,” Acosta claimed. “The Statue of Liberty says, ‘give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses,’ it doesn’t say anything about speaking English or being able to be a computer programmer. Aren’t you trying to change what it means to be an immigrant coming into this country if you’re telling them, you have to speak English when they get here?”

“Well, first of all, right now, it’s a requirement that to be naturalized you have to speak English, so the notion that speaking English wouldn’t be a part of immigration systems would be very ahistorical,” Miller said. “Secondly, I don’t want to get off into a whole thing about history, but the Statue of Liberty is a symbol of American liberty lighting the world. The poem that was added later is not a part of the original Statue of Liberty.”

Acosta suggested that “this whole notion of they have to learn English before they get to the United States, are we just going to bring in people from Great Britain and Australia?”

“I have to say, I am shocked at your statement that you think that only people from Great Britain and Australia would know English. It’s all — it reveals your cosmopolitan bias to a shocking degree that in your mind — no, this is an amazing moment. This is an amazing moment,” Miller responded. “That you think only people from Great Britain or Australia would speak English is so insulting to millions of hardworking immigrants who do speak English from all over the world.”

