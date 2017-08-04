Turns Out That White House ‘Dump’ Narrative Is True

The White House is reportedly in desperate need of repairs, according to a report released Friday, just days after President Donald Trump reportedly called his residence a “dump.”

The new report describes several serious issues with the White House, including bugs, rodents, worn carpets, and a 27-year-old heating system, which have caused Trump to travel to his New Jersey golf club. He will be leaving the White House for 17 days as the White House undergoes renovations to fix these issues, an administration official told The Daily Caller.

“Bug zappers buzz in the West Wing while flies zip around. The yellow carpet is worn, and it can sometimes be difficult to work in parts of the White House because it fills with fumes when Marine One lands or takes off on the lawn of America’s most famous home,” Politico reported. Some White House aides have also said that they have seen rodents running around.

Trump’s working vacation in Bedminster, N.J. appears to be a necessary as the White House is replacing its 27-year-old heating and cooling system. The renovations will last through Aug. 20, and during that time all White House staff will relocate to Washington’s Eisenhower Executive Office Building until the work is complete.

Golf Magazine reported that Trump called the White House “a real dump” Monday. Trump denied the report, responding on Twitter, “I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen. But Fake News said I called it a dump – TOTALLY UNTRUE.”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to White House officials regarding the current working conditions at the White House and received a statement:

Effective today, the West Wing will be undergoing necessary renovations. All staff will be relocated to the EEOB as a result of this vital work. These are plans that had been approved by the previous administration following the completion of phase 1, but they were never actually initiated. The HVAC systems are 27 years old and well past their typical life span – due to the 24/7, 365 days a year use, the estimated age of the system based off usage is 81 years old. Another notable project will be the repair of the South Portico steps, which have not been restored in 64 years. In addition to the larger structural repairs, there will be renovations to the Navy Mess kitchen, the WW lower lobby, the IT system, and general cosmetic upgrades.

