Christie: ‘The President Is Welcome To The Beach House Any Time’

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie turned a joke from CNN’s Jake Tapper into an opportunity to promote New Jersey tourism Sunday morning.

“The president’s now on a 17-day vacation in the Garden State of New Jersey, are there any plans for him to stop by the gubernatorial beach house?” Tapper asked Christie on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“Look, the president is welcome to the gubernatorial beach house anytime he wants. We would welcome him with open arms for him to come take some time at the Jersey Shore,” Christie responded.

Trump commenced a 17-day working-vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. Despite the optics, the White House said that the president was going to continue to work.

“The staff and the president are moving out, because I don’t think any of you would like to be in the West Wing in an August D.C. summer day when it’s over 100 degrees with no air conditioning,” Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters told reporters Thursday, according to NPR.

Christie received much criticism over the July fourth weekend for a family visit to Island Beach State Park, which was closed at the time due to a government shutdown. Christie and his family visited the governor’s beach house, which is located at the state park. (RELATED: Plane Has Message For Christie)

“I’d be happy to welcome him,” Christie continued. “But we’re just happy that the presidents decided, of all the places he could go for some relaxation, at least a little bit, during August, that he’s coming to the state of New Jersey.”

Serving as the Shore’s best pitchman, Christie encouraged Tapper and viewers to visit. “Four weeks to go in the summer, come to the Jersey Shore,” he said.

“Funnel Cakes for everyone,” Tapper joked.

“As a Philly guy Jake, you know there’s nothing like the funnel cake at the Jersey Shore,” Christie responded.

Tapper seemed to agree, wrapping up the segment with, “I love the Jersey Shore.”

