Scarborough Calls Trump’s Foreign Policy Team ‘Pretty Damn Strong’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough had rare praise for President Donald Trump on “Morning Joe” Monday, calling his foreign policy team “pretty damn strong.”

“With H.R. McMaster where he is, with John Kelly where he is, with Gen. Mattis where he is, this president for all of the problems that you and I agree on — but this president right now has a pretty damn strong foreign policy team assembled,” Scarborough said.

The Morning Joe host interviewed former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul about Trump’s foreign policy strategy, and McFaul said, “This is a strong team right now with the right views I think, on a lot of foreign policy issues at a very dangerous time.”

“We need the best and the brightest running the show right now,” the former ambassador added.

Scarborough and McFaul praised Trump for getting the UN Security Council to deliver a unanimous vote for sanctions against North Korea, calling it a surprising step in the right direction.

McFaul also praised U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley for bringing the China and Russia into the fold for the crucial vote.

“You rightly saluted him for a 15-0 vote against North Korea on sanctions,” Scarborough said. “That was quite an accomplishment.”

