Democratic Voters To Pelosi: Work With Republicans

A strong majority of Democratic voters want House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and others on the left to work with Republicans on key issues like tax reform and health care according to a poll released Tuesday.

Nearly 70 percent of all self-identified Democratic voters want their party to come to the table to work with Republicans under Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, according to the American Action Network (AAN) poll. Eighty percent of the general population want the opposition party to play by the rules.

Fifty-four percent of respondents indicated they prefer to work directly with Ryan over Pelosi, compared to 34 percent who favored Pelosi when asked about specific leaders instead of partisan guidance.

Independent voters also favor Ryan’s leadership. Fifty percent of nonpartisan voters reported they wanted their congressman to work with Republicans compared to only 37 percent who wanted Pelosi to lead the debate.

“Americans clearly prefer Speaker Ryan’s agenda over Nancy Pelosi’s. Notably, there’s a fracture in the Democratic Party on priorities, as more than 1 in 4 Democrats prefer the Ryan agenda to Pelosi’s,” The AAN said in an official statement. “Strong majorities of Americans want Democrats to work with Republicans, and President Trump, to get things done for America.”

Although respondents were more likely to favor Ryan, there was considerably less support for President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda. A still strong 59 percent of respondents indicated they wanted their congressman to work with the president. Thirty-eight percent of all Democrats agreed.

Pelosi publicly stated her willingness to work with House Republicans on health care after the GOP’s first bill failed in the Senate in July.

“Democrats extend the hand of friendship, and look forward to our working together in the regular order for the good of the American people,” she said in an official statement. “House Democrats are prepared to support these vital measures and exchange ideas on how we go forward in other respects.”

American Action Network surveyed 1,000 likely voters nationwide from August 1 through August 3. The poll included a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points in either direction.

