MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” reveled in Trump’s low poll numbers Tuesday, with one guest even remarking that Trump should be on “24/7 suicide watch.”

According to a new CNN poll, Trump’s job approval rating has fallen to 38 percent. 56 percent of Americans disapprove of the job the president is doing.

“It’s those primary numbers that I think would concern me the most and I guess would concern you the most as well,” host Joe Scarborough stated.

Rick Tyler, a former campaign spokesman for Ted Cruz, took the direness of the low polls a step further.

“Joe, if I were a political consultant looking at a candidate who had these kind of numbers, I’d have him on 24-hour suicide watch,” Tyler asserted. “These numbers are not good. They don’t look recoverable.”

“The administration and the vice president can complain about the New York Times story but we wouldn’t have this story if the president’s polls numbers were in the mid fifties, high fifties, or low sixties,” he continued.

