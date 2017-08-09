Climate Change Report Contributors See No Evidence Trump Administration Will Suppress It

Sources involved in drafting a government climate change assessment said there is no evidence the White House plans to suppress its findings despite claims to the contrary made in a Monday New York Times report.

Two federal climate program leaders and several report contributors told Politico Tuesday they see no reason to expect the White House will attempt to stall the late November release deadline or try to modify the report’s findings. Sources told Politico the U.S. Global Change Research Program, which oversaw the report’s creation, is already preparing a website to disseminate the assessment.

The Times falsely claimed to have obtained an unpublished draft of the climate change assessment from scientists involved in its creation who were concerned the White House might try to suppress the information for political purposes. The “third order draft” the Times published has actually been publicly available online since January. The Times later quietly replaced the publicly available “third order draft” with an actually never before seen “fifth order draft.” (RELATED: NYT Caught Switching Out Documents To Fix Botched Climate Change Article)

Scientists from 13 federal agencies compiled the climate change assessment, and they must sign off on the final version by August 18. Lead author Katharine Hayhoe told Politico the assessment draws a clear link between human activity and rising temperatures. The report indicates it is “extremely likely” that more than half of the average global temperature increase since 1951 is connected to human activity.

Hayhoe pointed out that the report makes “ultra-cautious” scientific conclusions but does not, however, make any related policy recommendations.

