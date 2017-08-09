Two CNN guests got into a major spat over Trump’s promise of “fire and fury” if North Korea continues to threaten the United States.

Ben Ferguson, a conservative CNN commentator, and Rick Wilson, a Republican strategist, went head to head over whether or not Trump’s comments were irresponsible.

“There are other options militarily besides only nuclear options,” Ferguson argued. “‘Fire and fury’ does not necessarily mean only push the red button for nuclear war. It is incredibly ignorant and incompetent to imply the only option the military has is to actually do nuclear war.”

Wilson began to argue for a “deterrence frame,” stating that a response like Trump’s from the United States is only necessary if North Korea strikes first.

“Are you literally kidding me right now?” Ferguson said. “That is the worst foreign policy I’ve ever heard in my entire life.”

“Ben, there are boundaries and there are ways you talk about deterrence…[Trump] is ignorant of history, he is ignorant of strategy, he is ignorant of diplomacy,” Wilson said.

The rest of the segment involved the two men talking over each other.

WATCH:

