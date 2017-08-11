Politics
NYT Questions If Climate Change Is Worse Than Nuclear War

Amber Athey
In a tweet Friday morning, The New York Times questioned if climate change could be a bigger threat to Guam than nuclear war.

“What’s a greater threat to Guam?” The NYT World account asked. “North Korea, or climate change?”

“The island of Guam made rare headlines this week when North Korea, responding to blustery language from President Trump, threatened to fire four ballistic missiles into waters near the American territory’s shores,” the linked article reads. “Scientists in Guam, however, say they have at least one other major threat in mind: climate change.”

Twitter users relentlessly mocked the NYT for asking whether nuclear war or climate change could be worse for the US territory.

The outlet seemed to clean up the tweet later in the day, writing, “North Korea’s missiles may be one threat to Guam, but scientists are warning of another: climate change.”

