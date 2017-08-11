In a tweet Friday morning, The New York Times questioned if climate change could be a bigger threat to Guam than nuclear war.

“What’s a greater threat to Guam?” The NYT World account asked. “North Korea, or climate change?”

What’s a greater threat to Guam? North Korea, or climate change? https://t.co/bPuBrFULC5 — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) August 11, 2017

“The island of Guam made rare headlines this week when North Korea, responding to blustery language from President Trump, threatened to fire four ballistic missiles into waters near the American territory’s shores,” the linked article reads. “Scientists in Guam, however, say they have at least one other major threat in mind: climate change.”

Twitter users relentlessly mocked the NYT for asking whether nuclear war or climate change could be worse for the US territory.

“Climate change” – Idiots — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) August 11, 2017

Ignorance is the greatest threat of all… hence… the NYT is a far greater threat than either of these. U people are special. — Red West (@RedWest1) August 11, 2017

You MUST be joking. You can’t really ask that question with a straight face and a normal mind. You just can’t. — Kathleen (@thekathleenj) August 11, 2017

*mushroom cloud appears, guy pops up in the background* “But . . . but . . . what about climate change?!” pic.twitter.com/ZqgopuSvfg — Macklin, Burt (@Gilly011) August 11, 2017

I’m gonna go with the mentally unstable North Korean dictator with a nuclear weapon, but you do you. — Faizel Bham (@Faiz_Bham) August 11, 2017

The outlet seemed to clean up the tweet later in the day, writing, “North Korea’s missiles may be one threat to Guam, but scientists are warning of another: climate change.”

North Korea’s missiles may be one threat to Guam, but scientists are warning of another: climate change https://t.co/Sc19iOC6u2 — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) August 11, 2017

