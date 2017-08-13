EXCLUSIVE: Former Trump Adviser Says He Will ‘Blow’ McMaster, Drudge ‘The F**k Out’ If Bannon Is Ousted

Sam Nunberg, a former political adviser to Donald Trump, warned Sunday of dire consequences for National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and Matt Drudge if White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is pushed out of the West Wing.

“If Steve is fired by the White House and a bunch of generals take over the White House there will be hell to pay,” Nunberg, a longtime Trump aide who left the presidential campaign in August 2015, told The Daily Caller in an exclusive interview. His comments came after an Axios report that claimed Bannon’s job is in jeopardy due to damaging leaks against McMaster and anger over a recent book touting Bannon’s role on the Trump presidential campaign.

Nunberg told TheDC that he was “very perturbed” by the Axios story and tied in Bannon’s reported downfall to the Drudge Report, which continues to link to stories that are negative to the White House chief strategist.

“Matt should go back into his hobble hole in Miami and listen to techno,” the former Trump campaign adviser said. “Matt should understand that people like me can blow him the fook up. F-o-o-k, Conor McGregor. Blow him the fook up [sic].” (Nunberg was referencing Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor, who pronounces “fuck” as “fook.”)

Drudge has not made it known why he doesn’t favor Bannon on his site. However, he has previously suspected Bannon of leaking in to an email reviewed by TheDC, and he is known to link to articles that paint reported Bannon foe Jared Kushner in a positive light.

“Matt should understand there will be serious fucking consequences if he continues this jihad against Steve Bannon,” Nunberg told TheDC. “I was somebody with [Trump] for four and half fucking years who understood and came up with a formula to win…Matt Drudge is somebody who wants web traffic.”

He added, “I’ll get conservative radio to talk about how Matt Drudge pushed out Steve Bannon so McMaster can control the White House.”

The conflict between McMaster and Bannon spilled out into the open Sunday with McMaster unable to say if he can work alongside the chief strategist during an appearance on “Meet the Press.” Throughout TheDC’s interview, Nunberg focused on the idea that he and Bannon know the voter base that elected the brash New York real estate developer president.

“Nobody elected Donald Trump for McMaster to be in the West Wing,” the former adviser said.

He went on to say that McMaster nor White House chief of staff John Kelly can “hide behind their service.” Like Drudge, Nunberg said he would “blow” McMaster “the fook out [sic].”

“This is politics. This is not military. You want to go into the political arena, let’s do it,” Nunberg said.

“I’ve never served. They made major sacrifices, but I would also remind them…these guys have not won a war since World War II,” Nunberg stated. “Steve Bannon with Donald Trump won the biggest war in modern day history in 2016.”

“Nobody elected Donald Trump to send 50,000 fucking troops to Afghanistan to stay there in perpetuity,” Nunberg added, alluding to a plan reportedly supported by McMaster. “Nobody elected Donald Trump to stay in the Paris accords, which McMaster wanted. Nobody elected him to kowtow to Iran, which McMaster wants.” (RELATED: ‘Everything The President Wants To Do, McMaster Opposes,’ Former NSC Officials Say)

The Axios report cited individuals familiar with Trump’s thinking and Nunberg told TheDC, “Whoever in Jon Swan’s Axios piece is familiar with Trump’s thinking should get fucking familiar with the president’s base.”