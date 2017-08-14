Cuccinelli Tells Former Bernie Sanders Press Sec To ‘Shut Up’ In Heated Debate [VIDEO]

Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli told former Bernie Sanders Press Secretary Symone Sanders to “shut up” during a heated debate over the Charlottesville rally on CNN’s “New Day.”

“Can I finish Simone? Will you shut up for a minute and let me finish? God Bless America,” Cuccinelli said.

This evoked a strong response from Sanders who said, “Pardon me sir, you don’t get to tell me to shut up on National Television,” She replied. “I’m sorry, under no circumstances do you get to speak to me in that manner. You should exhibit some decorum”

Cuccinelli and Sanders were debating the cause of the Charlottesville attack that took place Saturday, when James Fields rammed his Dodge Charger into a group of counter protesters, injuring 19 and killing three.

The discussion escalated when Sanders called White House Advisers Sebastian Gorka and Steve Bannon Nazi sympathizers. A statement Cucinelli strongly disagreed with. “You have white supremacists, neo-Nazi sympathizers apparently in the White House in Sebastian Gorka and Steve Bannon. This is not just rhetoric. This is very real,” Sanders said. “That’s an outrageous overstatement,” Cucinelli replied.

“New Day” Chris Cuomo tried to calm the tension between the two guests, but was unsuccessful as they began to talk over one another until Cucinelli finally told Sanders to “shut up” and let him speak.

