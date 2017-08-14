‘Morning Joe’ Guest Calls Trump ‘Pathetic Sniveling Little President’ [VIDEO]

“Morning Joe” regular Donny Deutsch called President Donald Trump a “pathetic sniveling little president” on Monday for his response to Charlottesville.

“This is evil,” Deutsch said on MSNBC. “This is not nuanced, this is not politics, this is not red state blue state. This is evil. And this man, this pathetic sniveling little president cannot stand up to it. There is no human being underneath that hair and that suit.”

Deutsch was referring to the violent attack that occurred at a white supremacist rally in Virginia Saturday when James Fields drove his Dodge Charger into a crowd of counter protesters killing one and injuring nineteen. Five victims still remain in critical condition.

The 20-year-old from Ohio is due in court Monday morning to face second degree murder charges for the death of 32-year-old Heather Hayer, who was killed in the crash along with two others.

After speaking briefly at a press conference the day of the attack, Trump released a more detailed statement condemning the violence through a spokesperson a day later. In the second statement the White House went further in saying the president condemns all white supremacist hate groups including neo-nazis and the KKK.

