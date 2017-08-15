MSNBC’s Joy Reid Calls Trump A ‘Bigot,’ Says He Wanted Kids Like Her Dead [VIDEO]

Host of MSNBC’s “AM Joy” Joy Reid called President Donald Trump a “bigot” and said he wanted kids like her dead during his time in New York City.

“I have to say that my only real surprise is that people are surprised. Donald Trump has been the same person since back to New York in the late 1980s as a teenager,” she said on “Morning Joe” Tuesday in response Trump’s comments on the violence in Charlottesville, Va. “He’s the guy who wanted the Central Park Five who were teenagers like me at the time, dead. Took out a full page ad to make it clear he wanted them dead. He’s a guy who was sued by the Nixon administration for God sakes, for not allowing people like me to move into his buildings.”

The Central Park Five refers to five young men who were convicted in 1990 of raping a jogger in Central Park, only to be exonerated later before reaching a financial settlement with the city.

Reid questioned Trump’s sincerity in condemning extremist white supremacist groups. “I think that Donald Trump’s tweet saying the media is still not satisfied, kind of revealed the fact that it was forced on him,” she said.

“I think he made it pretty clear that he was pushed to do it,” she said. “The fact that he had to be forced to do it is a scandal on the presidency. It’s a shame. It takes away the moral authority from the office.”

“I saw him as a bigot, years ago. He was a birther,” Reid said. “I think we should stop expecting Donald Trump to grow into the office. Donald Trump is Donald Trump. He’s 71 years old. He is not going to change. This is who he is. This is who people elected.”

