Ryan Following Trump Presser: ‘White Supremacy Is Repulsive’

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan took to social media to blast white supremacy Tuesday, saying there is no room for “moral ambiguity” when coming out against racism.

While Ryan’s call for the direct condemnation of discriminatory acts didn’t directly reference President Donald Trump by name, his comments follow the commander in chief doubling down on his assertion both sides were responsible for acts of violence committed at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday.

We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 15, 2017

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy echoed Ryan’s sentiments, tweeting white supremacy is not reflective of the “ideals enshrined in our Constitution.”

Saturday’s violence and tragic loss of life was a direct consequence of the hateful rhetoric & action from white supremacists demonstrating. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 15, 2017

They do not reflect the ideals enshrined in our Constitution that treats and respects every American equally. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 15, 2017

The violent outburst that broke out at the protest against the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee resulted in three deaths and dozens of more injuries.

Follow Juliegrace Brufke on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].