Ryan Following Trump Presser: ‘White Supremacy Is Repulsive’

Juliegrace Brufke
7:32 PM 08/15/2017

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan took to social media to blast white supremacy Tuesday, saying there is no room for “moral ambiguity” when coming out against racism.

While Ryan’s call for the direct condemnation of discriminatory acts didn’t directly reference President Donald Trump by name, his comments follow the commander in chief doubling down on his assertion both sides were responsible for acts of violence committed at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy echoed Ryan’s sentiments, tweeting white supremacy is not reflective of  the “ideals enshrined in our Constitution.”

The violent outburst that broke out at the protest against the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee resulted in three deaths and dozens of more injuries.

