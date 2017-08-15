Trump Campaign Claims CNN ‘Censored’ Campaign Ad

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign claimed Tuesday that CNN is blocking the purchase of ad space for a commercial that touts Trump’s accomplishments and attacks the press.

This is the second time in 2017 the Trump campaign has run into issues with networks refusing to run commercials. In May, the campaign claimed that several channels refused to run an ad that overlaid “fake news” on the faces of broadcasters.

The Trump campaign in its statement Tuesday said that by blocking the new ad, CNN is “censoring the message to the American people that ‘President Trump’s plan is working.'”

“Today, CNN provided further proof that the network earns this mistrust every day by censoring President Trump’s message to the American people by blocking our paid campaign ad,” Michael S. Glassner, executive director of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc, said in a statement. “Clearly, the only viewpoint CNN allows on air is CNN’s.”

The 30-second ad starts with a narrator that states, “Democrats obstructing, the media attacking our president, career politicians standing in the way of success.”

“President Trump’s plan is working,” a narrator continues. “One million jobs created; more Americans working than ever before; unemployment lowest level since 2001; the stock market, all-time record highs; the strongest military in decades.”

The narrator then says that “the president’s enemies don’t want him to succeed,” and goes on to show the faces of several TV broadcasters including journalists who work for CNN. The president has been feuding with CNN all year, frequently calling the outlet and its journalists “fake news” and sharing graphics attacking CNN on Twitter.

CNN did not respond to a request for comment.

