Watch Don Lemon Whitewash Antifa In 90 Seconds [VIDEO]

CNN anchor Don Lemon whitewashed on Tuesday the violent far-left “anti-fascist” (or “antifa”) agitators behind many of the violent riots around the country.

Lemon was responding to President Trump’s press conference in which he blamed violent actors on “both sides” for the violence in Charlottesville over the weekend. Lemon responded by claiming antifa is a “protest group” simply “protesting hate in America” whose “tactics” maybe “weren’t exactly right.” (RELATED: In Their Own Words: Anti-Trump ‘Resistance’ Leaders Say They Want To Make America ‘Ungovernable’)

(In reality, antifa activists say they want to overthrow democracy and all of American civil society.)

“I’m saddened, Wolf. Sitting here, thinking as we were about to go on the air, ‘what am I going to say to Wolf Blitzer? What am I going to say to my colleagues, to the country and the world who is watching?’ This is a sad moment for the country. I think it was an awful moment for the person who was supposed to represent the highest office of the land. There today you saw the real Donald Trump proving all of his critics right in that moment,” Lemon began. (RELATED: CNN’s Sara Sidner Defends Antifa Violence [VIDEO])

“Everyone was sitting there watching, saying ‘here we go, his true colors are coming out.’ To equate a group that is a protest group, two protests group. Yes, they are both protest groups, calling antifa. They were there protesting fascism. Maybe their tactics weren’t exactly right. It is messy. There is a difference between the two groups,” Lemon continued.

“One is a Nazi, white supremacist group. What they want to do is extinguish people that look like me and you, Wolf, Jewish people, black people, even women. They don’t think we are equal. The other is a protest group, protesting a political and racism movement. I am not saying that that group, all of their tactics are right. They were there protesting hate in America.” (RELATED: In Their Own Words: Anti-Trump ‘Resistance’ Leaders Say They Want To Make America ‘Ungovernable’)