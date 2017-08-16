Joe Scarborough Says Trump ‘Shamed Himself And The Office Of The Presidency’ With Latest Comments [VIDEO]

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough said Wednesday President Donald Trump has “shamed himself and the office of the presidency” with his follow up comments on Charlottesville.

“He doesn’t understand who elected him and that Willie, is why he is sitting at 32, 34 percent and why he has shamed himself and shamed the office of the presidency and everyone who works for him,” Scarborough said on the MSNBC show. “He doesn’t understand the people that elected him president of the United States.”

Trump held a press conference Tuesday to clarify his original statement on the violence in Charlottesville, where he reasserted there was violence on “both sides.” Scarborough accused Trump of embracing the KKK, and white supremacist leaders like David Duke, despite Trump’s continued rejection and repudiation of Duke and his ideology.

“He’s focusing on a small angry group of racists, neo-Nazis white supremacists. Actually the people that voted for him are a lot of working class Americans that have seen their paychecks dwindle year after year after year over the last 30 years. And Donald Trump promised he could make Washington work,” Scarborough said.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]