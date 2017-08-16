MSNBC Host: Trump Is Just ‘Being Himself’

MSNBC weekend host Joy Reid said President Donald Trump is showing his true colors and was just “being himself” when he made follow-up comments to the violence in Charlottesville.

“We’ve had men, flawed men in the office. We’ve had racist men in the office. Donald Trump, short of only maybe Woodrow Wilson and Andrew Jackson, is being himself more than any other previous presidents with disgraceful racial views,” Reid said Wednesday on “Morning Joe.” “That’s the truth. He’s not pandering to people, these are his views. He’s being himself.”

“The reality is that Donald Trump isn’t parroting these views or pandering to these views. These are his views,” she added. “I think he’s made that crystal clear.”

Reid began listing presidents she believed to be racist, comparing former President Lyndon B. Johnson’s outward animus towards African Americans, and Former President Woodrow Wilson interacting with the KKK to Trump’s recent comments on violence in Charlottesville.

“There have been a lot of politicians who have trucked with racism,” the MSNBC host said. “You had Woodrow Wilson invite the Klan into the oval office and screen ‘Birth of a Nation.’ We’ve had openly racist presidents. Listen to some of the tapes of Richard Nixon.”

“You had LBJ who grew up in west Texas and never lost the affectation of saying ‘Negro’. But who when the office came into his hands, even when he was in the Senate, he refused to sign the southern manifesto,” Reid concluded.

