CNN’s Chris Cuomo tried to lead his guests into attacking Trump’s Charlottesville “both sides” comments Thursday, but the attempt majorly backfired.

Cuomo had on a former skinhead and an anti-KKK author to discuss the events in Charlottesville, and was clearly goading them into attacking Trump for blaming violence on both white supremacists and the “alt-left.”

“It is being set up as a false premise, what the president suggested, which is that the hate groups that were down there and those that were opposing them share the blame for the violence,” Cuomo said, setting up his first question for his guests. “In your estimation, what makes hate groups like the KKK, the white supremacists, and the neo-Nazis that came together down there different from those who oppose them?”

“I don’t see much of a difference in violence,” Tim Zaal, former skinhead, admitted. “The main difference that I see is that there’s people who are standing up for the rights of others.”

Cuomo pressed his other guest, author Daryl Davis, on the same issue.

“Darryl, what’s your take on that, the president…saying, ‘well, you know, the violence was brought by both of them so there’s an equivalence there’?” he asked.

“Well there’s not an equivalence in belief, as Tim said, one side wants to bring everybody together and the other side simply wants to stand for their own,” Davis said, “and the violence on both sides is wrong.”

“Any kind of violence is wrong,” Davis confirmed, before stating that he was reluctant to blame the president for enflaming the situation.

“As far as the president goes, you know, we spend a lot of time blaming people and really we have festered this culture long before Trump got in office,” he explained. “We’ve gotta start blaming ourselves for allowing this culture to exist.”

“Well it’s a tough problem,” Cuomo ceded.

