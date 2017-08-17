MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle and her guest didn’t quite nail the high five they shared on “MSNBC Live” Thursday morning.

Ruhle was introducing her group of guests when she made it to “James Patterson, MSNBC contributor, and professor at Lehigh.”

Besides introducing him with the wrong name–her guest was actually James Peterson, not “Patterson”–Ruhle decided to give her guest a big high five because he teaches at her alma mater, Lehigh University.

“My school!” Ruhle proclaimed as she raised her hand for a high five.

Unfortunately, Ruhle and Peterson’s hands didn’t quite connect–only the right side of Ruhle’s hand hit Peterson’s so her hand awkwardly slid off to the left. (RELATED: Labour Leader Tries To High Five, Ends Up With Hand Full Of Boob)

The face and laugh of Ruhle’s other guest says it all.

We put the high five in normal speed and slow motion so that you can fully appreciate the fail.

WATCH:

