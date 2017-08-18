Rep. Debbie Wassermann Schultz’s ex-IT aide was indicted on four counts of conspiracy Thursday, but major media networks ignored the Democratic scandal.

A federal grand jury indicted Imran Awan and his wife, Hina Alvi, for allegedly committing bank fraud, giving false statements, and making unlawful monetary transactions. Awan was arrested in July at Dulles airport while boarding a flight to Pakistan. (RELATED: Two Former Wasserman Schultz IT Aides Indicted For Conspiracy Against US)

The full story of the Awan family is long and complicated and has been covered fully by The Daily Caller, but those who get their news from CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, and NBC–i.e. some of the largest television news networks–would be completely unaware of developments about this case.

None of the aforementioned networks dedicated any time to informing viewers that Awan had been indicted, despite the fact that he was under federal investigation for cybersecurity violations and was being paid by Wassermann Schultz until the day after his arrest.

As a study by the Media Research Center indicate s, the big three broadcast networks–CBS, ABC, and NBC–didn’t mention the story at all. Similarly, research by TheDC shows that cable networks CNN and MSNBC didn’t talk about the story either.

Fox News was the only major network to mention the scandal on Thursday–Sean Hannity talked about the case with a guest.

