Morning Joe’s Mika: The Country Has Reached A ‘Low Point In American History’

“Morning Joe’s” Mika Brzezinski said Friday the nation has reached “a low point in American history,” while continually being interrupted by her co-host Joe Scarborough.

A panel was discussing White House adviser Steve Bannon when Brzezinski said, “Yeah, seems that we’re at a low point in American history.”

She tried to move on and read the teleprompter for the next segment but Scarborough, not to be outdone, started listing events in history that were worse than present day issues.

“Civil war was probably a little worse. That was bad,” Scarborough said. “Great Depression, pretty bad. That was probably worse.”

Brzezinski stood by her statement and said she believed this to be one of the lowest points on record for America.

She began reading the prompter a second time, when Scarborough cut her off again to say the Influenza pandemic was worse than current events.Brzezinski clarified her statement and said, “How about this, we’re at a low point in presidential history.”

Brzezinski turned back to the camera one last time to read the copy, but Scarborough couldn’t resist talking over her one more time.

“I don’t know, did you ever see how Gerald Ford dressed in the middle of the disco era,” he asked. This caused some awkward laughter among the panel before Scarborough added, “I love Gerald Ford.”

