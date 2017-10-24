Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) speaks with reporters about the withdrawn Republican health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Republican Senator Bob Corker said Tuesday that he regrets supporting Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election and said the president “has great difficulty with the truth.”

WATCH:

Tensions between the two Republicans have heated up over the past couple of months, resulting in Trump tweeting Tuesday that Corker “couldn’t get elected dog catcher” and helped former President Barack Obama push through the Iran Deal. Corker, who is not running for reelection, responded to the president’s bomb-throwing in an interview with CNN.

“Everything [Trump] said today was absolutely untrue,” Corker asserted, explaining that he was against the Iran Deal. “We grew up in my family not using the ‘L-word,’ but they are provable untruths.”

When asked if the president is a liar, Corker responded, “the president has great difficulty with the truth.”

Corker also said that the president “debases our country” and he regrets ever supporting him in the presidential election.

Additionally, Corker declared that Trump is “absolutely not” a role model for children but would not say whether or not he trusts the president with access to the nuclear codes.

Follow Amber on Twitter